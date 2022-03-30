Construction of Bright Hill interchange station on Cross Island Line to start second quarter of 2022

Once the new interchange is operational, travel time from Bright Hill station to Pasir Ris East is expected to be about 30 minutes with the CRL, down from the current 80 minutes, said LTA.

Travel from Bright Hill station to Hougang, for instance, will be halved to about 20 minutes, it added.

The station will also be connected to a new Transit Priority Corridor (TPC) along Sin Ming Avenue.

"When the TPC is fully completed in 2029, residents in Sin Ming area will have more access options to Bright Hill MRT station and recreational spaces such as Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park," said LTA.

On the construction process, LTA noted that the ground in the area is made up of predominantly Bukit Timah Granite.

"Due to the abrasive nature of such ground conditions, which is expected to cause some wear to the cutting equipment on the tunnel boring machines, close monitoring will be carried out to ensure optimal equipment performance," it added.

The CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.

Almost half of the stations on the CRL will serve as interchanges with other rail lines.

CRL1 is 29km long, comprising 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. This will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio and benefit more than 100,000 households, LTA said.

Studies on the details of subsequent CRL phases are ongoing, LTA added.