As office and shop rentals rise, storage space providers see brisk business. But for how long?

OFFERING FLEXIBILITY FOR A RANGE OF BUSINESSES

Home-based business owners, for instance, are increasingly looking for external storage spaces to park their goods.

Ms Priscilla Lee has been running her online store selling lifestyle goods from such a storage space for nearly a decade.

But as more orders come in each day, space has become a crucial need, said Ms Lee, who owns lifestyle concept store heyhappypuff.

“The number of brands that we bring in has been growing quite rapidly. And we have too many things at home and we're getting a bit too overwhelmed by the amount of things that we store at home. So we decided to bring it to a place to store.”

Getting a physical shopfront is out of the question at a time when rents are only going up, said such business owners.