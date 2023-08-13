Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Britain's Prince Harry saddles up for Singapore charity polo game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Britain's Prince Harry saddles up for Singapore charity polo game

Britain's Prince Harry saddles up for Singapore charity polo game

Britain’s Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club in Singapore Aug 12, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

13 Aug 2023 08:06AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2023 08:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A smiling Prince Harry saddled up for a charity game of polo in Singapore on Saturday (Aug 12).

The Duke of Sussex's team Royal Salute Sentebale took on the Singapore Polo Club, with Argentinian polo legend and close friend of Harry's, Nacho Figueras, turning out for the home side at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

Britain’s Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, talks with Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras after the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club in Singapore, on Aug 12, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)
Britain’s Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club in Singapore, on Aug 12, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

The match ended in a 7-7 tie, with the trophy shared by both teams.

Proceeds from the match will go to Prince Harry's Sentebale foundation, co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which supports young people living with HIV and AIDS in Africa.

Britain’s Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, poses for photos with his team Royal Salute Sentebale and team Singapore Polo Club after the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club in Singapore, on Aug 12, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

The prince last visited Singapore in 2017, when he played polo to raise funds for the same charity.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Prince Harry

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.