Singapore police investigating alleged sexual assault of stewardess by British Airways crew member

SINGAPORE: Singapore police are investigating a case involving a British Airways crew member accused of sexually assaulting a colleague.

In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed on Thursday (Mar 20) that a report had been lodged and that investigations were ongoing.

The British High Commission also told CNA that it was "providing support" to a British man in Singapore and that it was in contact with local authorities.

British media outlets, including The Sun and The Daily Mail, first reported on Wednesday that a male British Airways crew member had been arrested in Singapore, after being accused of raping his colleague, a stewardess.

The reports stated that the rape allegation was made after the crew had gone on a night out during a layover.

The man is said to have flown with British Airways "for years", according to The Sun, citing an unnamed source.

Two female BA staff members were flown home following the incident, according to British media.



No other details of the alleged perpetrator are known. British Airways declined to comment when contacted by CNA, stating that it was a matter for the police.

Under Singapore law, the penalties for rape and sexual assault by penetration are a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or caning.