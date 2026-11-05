Man charged with voyeurism on Scoot flight from Japan to Singapore

SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly hid a camera in a toilet on a Scoot flight from Japan to Singapore was charged on Thursday (Nov 5).

Hugh Lutley, a 52-year-old British national, was handed one charge each of voyeurism and obstruction of justice by deleting evidence.

He is accused of operating a camera at about 5.10pm on Oct 7 with the intention of observing passengers performing a private act.

The alleged offence took place on board Scoot flight TR821, which was travelling from Osaka, Japan, to Singapore, according to the charge.

In a news release, the police said Lutley had allegedly concealed a camera in one of the toilets on the plane.

After leaving the toilet, he allegedly activated the camera's recording function remotely using a mobile application on his phone.

A cabin crew member later used the toilet and discovered the hidden camera, the police said. She removed it and immediately alerted her colleague.

According to the police, Lutley later tried to retrieve the camera but found it had already been removed.

He then allegedly deleted the mobile application and all related photos from his phone in an attempt to avoid detection, forming the basis of his second charge for obstruction of justice.

Lutley was detained for investigations on arrival at Changi Airport. His phone and camera were seized.

On Thursday, he indicated that he would plead guilty. He was offered bail of S$10,000 and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Nov 17.

According to court records, he is represented by Mr Barry Douglas Delaney of Delaney Advocates & Solicitors.

If convicted of voyeurism, Lutley could be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

For obstruction of justice, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.