Weakened pound good news for holidaymakers, but many taking wait-and-see approach, say money changers

SINGAPORE: The value of the pound fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday (Sep 26), tumbling nearly 5 per cent at one point to US$1.04.

That was triggered by the British government’s new plan to slash taxes and provide handouts to help families cope with soaring household energy bills.

Paying for that will require the government to borrow billions of pounds, deepening anxiety about Britain’s public finances at home and abroad.

Against the Singapore dollar, the pound sank about 2.7 per cent on Monday, hovering around S$1.50. By Tuesday, the pound bounced back to S$1.55, helped by the Bank of England promising to monitor markets and take action if necessary.

Analysts say the pound will remain volatile this week as markets wait to see how policymakers in the UK respond to the loss of confidence in the pound.

Some money changers CNA spoke to said people seemed to be taking advantage of the weak pound, with online money changer Thin Margin already seeing a higher demand for the currency.

“It is the best time for holidaymakers to travel to Europe,” said CEO Nabeel Ghaffar.

“The stronger Singdollar has improved demand not only for money changing, but money transfer too,” Mr Nabeel added.

He said individuals and businesses may take advantage of the weak pound to buy property, make investments and pay salaries for remote workers.

The weak pound means the Singapore dollar buys more of the pound, which is good news for holidaymakers.

Mr Jalal, who runs AR Money Exchange at Junction 8 in Bishan said he sold at least £10,000 on Monday and expects to sell just as much, if not more, on Tuesday.

He said those travelling overseas would take advantage of the weak pound. So would investors, he added. “They buy and keep, and sell back to us,” he explained.