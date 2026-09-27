Brunei's crown prince to visit SAFTI City, oceanarium as part of five-day trip to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah will make an official visit to Singapore from Monday (Sep 28) to Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for the Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme.

The crown prince, who is also a senior minister in Brunei's Prime Minister's Office, and Mr Wong will co-chair the 12th edition of the programme, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday.

This will be their fourth time co-chairing the programme.

While in Singapore, Crown Prince Billah will visit Tuas Port, SAFTI City, Sultan Mosque, the Malay Heritage Centre and the Singapore Oceanarium.

His trip will also include stops at Temasek Shophouse, Punggol Digital District – the country's first smart and sustainable district – the SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Biodiversity Medicine and the Singapore Institute of Technology, MFA said in a press statement.

Launched in 2013, the annual Young Leaders' Programme serves to build and deepen ties between the next generation of leaders on both sides.

"It reflects the strong commitment of both countries to enhance our special bilateral relationship," said MFA.

"It is also an opportunity to discuss ways to advance our partnership in areas of shared interest, including the digital and green economies, finance, defence and food security."

The crown prince will be accompanied by a delegation comprising Brunei Minister of Transport and Info-Communication Mohammed Riza Mohammed Yunos and senior officials.

During the programme, he will be hosted by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam; Mr Wong, who is also finance minister; Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other Singapore leaders.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of defence ties between Singapore and Brunei, and the two countries will be commemorating 60 years of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement in 2027.