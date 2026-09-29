Brunei's crown prince visits Singapore, leaders discuss deepening bilateral cooperation

SINGAPORE: Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah met with Singapore's leaders on Tuesday (Sep 29), during which they discussed further deepening bilateral cooperation in areas of shared interest, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement.

The crown prince, who is also a senior minister in Brunei's Prime Minister's Office, is in Singapore for the 12th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme (YLP). The event has been held annually since 2013 to build and deepen ties between the next generation of leaders on both sides.

He was hosted to tea by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, met Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, and hosted to lunch by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"They had wide-ranging discussions on global developments of common interest to Singapore and Brunei, and exchanged views on further deepening bilateral cooperation in areas of shared interest which can create opportunities for our businesses and peoples," said MFA.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their "special relationship", especially with the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement next year.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Wong said he had a wide-ranging discussion with the crown prince on global developments affecting both countries.

"At a time when the global environment is becoming more uncertain and complex, close and trusted partnerships like ours are even more valuable," Mr Wong said.

Of their meeting, Mr Lee said they had a cordial discussion about developments in both countries and how they can strengthen their special relationship.

"Our long-standing partnership has been anchored in close personal ties between leaders on both sides. We must continue nurturing such ties, so that they endure and deepen into the next generation," Mr Lee said.