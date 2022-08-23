Brunei sultan and his wife to visit Singapore, will have orchid named in their honour

SINGAPORE: Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will make a state visit to Singapore from Wednesday (Aug 24) to Thursday at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

The sultan will be accompanied by his wife and other members of the royal family, as well as Bruneian ministers and senior officials, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday.

This will be the sultan's fifth state visit to Singapore, with the last visit coming in 2017.

During their visit, the sultan and his wife will have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Hassanal Saleha, named in their honour.

They will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and call on Madam Halimah, who will host a state banquet in their honour.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will also call on and host lunch for the Brunei sultan and his wife. They will receive a courtesy call from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Mrs Wong.

During his visit, the sultan will also visit Sembawang Air Base, hosted by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Earlier this month, Brunei’s crown prince Al-Muhtadee Billah made an official visit to Singapore. The crown prince, who is a senior minister in Brunei's Prime Minister's Office, led a delegation to the 8th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders’ Programme (YLP).

The programme is a key platform for young Singaporean and Bruneian leaders to interact and build ties with one another.

Mr Lee and his wife visited Brunei in July to attend the sultan's 76th birthday celebrations.

During their visit, Mr Lee received The Most Esteemed Family Order (Darjah Kerabat Laila Utama). The order is awarded to members of royalty, foreign rulers and individuals who have rendered important services to the sultan of Brunei.

Mrs Lee received The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa (Darjah Paduka Seri Laila Jasa) – First Class. This order is awarded to individuals for outstanding service to the sultan and the state.