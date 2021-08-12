Fewer BTO bookings cancelled last year but higher proportion of appeals for penalty waivers

SINGAPORE: When a 26-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Ms Lim, bid for a Build-to-Order (BTO) flat in 2017, luck was on her side.

She managed to get a four-room unit at Eunos Court – which, at the time, was among the most popular flats on offer.

But almost four years later, she is close to giving it up.

The flat was meant to be ready in the first quarter of 2022, but amid construction delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that timeline has been pushed back by another year.

With the need for space for two growing kids, aged three and four, Ms Lim said she is seriously considering cancelling her flat booking to get a private resale apartment.

“We (my husband and I) work from home so it would be good if we could have individual rooms to work in too,” she said, adding that the family currently lives with her parents.

But a key factor in her decision is whether she will be able to avoid any penalties for the cancellation.