BTO rules tightening: Home buyers worry they may be forced to choose a 'bad flat'

Although Mr Oh once refused to choose a flat, he is in favour of the move as it will deter people who “just apply for fun”, he said.

Another BTO applicant who asked to be referred to as Madam Seah said she applied for a flat in the last two launches. Although the new rule will not affect her, she empathised with families who did not want flats with undesirable attributes.

“There’s no point choosing a place you don’t like,” she said, giving examples like low floors, west-facing units that get too much sunlight and flats near rubbish collection areas.

The 52-year-old asked if there were other ways to weed out buyers who “just want to profit” from their first BTO flat.

Another applicant Timothy Eng, 29, said he wants a flat that he is “happier with” rather than one with “not-so-good attributes”. If the units left were not to his liking, he said he would opt for a resale flat instead.

“I think that if your queue number is outside of the number of flats, it is a bit unfair. It may make sense if you are within the queue numbers, but to be penalised because you don’t want to choose a bad flat if that is all you are left with is not the fairest,” Mr Eng said.

“It may become harder to change homes in the future, especially if you are stuck with a not-so-good flat.”

FEWER APPLICANTS FROM AUGUST: ANALYSTS

Property analysts said they expect to see fewer applicants for BTO flats from the August launch onwards due to this change in rules.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of research at Huttons, said this is a “good step towards improving accessibility to a BTO flat which is a public good”.

“Applicants do not select a flat for various reasons … since they intend to stay there for many years, they would want to choose the best unit in their view. To those with a genuine reason, they will feel aggrieved at this change,” he said.

Huttons estimated that the number of applicants for the August 2023 BTO launch may fall by as much as 20 per cent.

Some analysts said it may create a rush to apply for flats at the February and May 2023 launches before the new rule kicks in.