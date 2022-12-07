Are BTO flats affordable? HDB explains approach to pricing, development costs

SINGAPORE: It is a "key national priority" to keep public housing affordable so that Singaporeans can own their homes, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Wednesday (Dec 7).

The Housing Board said this in response to queries on how Build-to-Order (BTO) flat prices are determined, and their development costs.

In a statement issued to the media, HDB went into some detail about how new flats are priced, emphasising that it prices the flats with "affordability in mind". This is unlike the private sector, which is profit-driven, it said.

"We therefore do not apply a profit margin on costs. To determine housing affordability, we look at the buyers’ household incomes and the selling prices of the flats on offer," said HDB.

While the pricing process has long been established, questions have been raised recently about the continued affordability of HDB BTO flats as prices of new launches hit new highs. Five-room and larger new flats for Central Weave @ AMK, launched in August, started at more than S$700,000 and some topped S$800,000.

HDB said that in pricing new BTO flats, it first establishes the market value of the flats by considering the prices of comparable resale flats nearby.

This is influenced by prevailing market conditions, as well as the individual attributes of the flats. These attributes can include location, floor height, tenure, flat features and the amenities nearby.