Most BTO flat buyers can expect to move in within four to five years: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: Barring unexpected developments, most Build-To-Order (BTO) flat buyers can expect to move into their homes within four to five years after booking, National Development Minister Desmond Lee told Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 5).

“For BTO projects launched last year and this year, the estimated waiting times range from three to five-and-a-half years,” he said, in response to parliamentary questions from MPs Cheryl Chan (PAP-East Coast) and Seah Kian Peng (PAP-Marine Parade).

Projects such as Hougang Citrine, Alkaff Breeze in Bidadari and Garden Court @ Tengah have waiting times of three to three-and-a-half years, said Mr Lee.

Some projects, like Queen’s Arc in Queenstown, are expected to take longer at about five-and-a-half years.

“This is because the conditions of the site are difficult and construction will take longer, or these are projects with very high storey heights, very tall blocks, which require more construction time," said Mr Lee.

“These have caused some people to worry that all new BTOs will take six to seven years. But these are in the minority.”