Singapore to allocate more new flats to first-time homebuyers, starting from next BTO exercise on Aug 30

SINGAPORE: With effect from the next Build-To-Order (BTO) launch on Aug 30, more newly-constructed flats will be allocated to families and singles applying for the first time, in view of strong housing demand from this group and to increase their chances of securing their first homes.

In a joint press release issued on Saturday (Aug 26), the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced that from the August 2022 BTO exercise, at least 95 per cent of four-room and larger flat supply in non-mature estates will be set aside for first-time family applicants - up from 85 per cent currently.

For three-room BTO flat supply, at least 85 per cent of the quota will be set aside for these families, up from 70 per cent now.

"For mature estates, we will continue to set aside at least 95 per cent of BTO flat supply for first-timer families," said MND and HDB.

For first-time single applicants, up to 65 per cent of non-senior two-room flexi flats in non-mature estates will be set aside for them, up from 50 per cent currently.

The agencies noted that first-timers continue to form the bulk of BTO applications, with the number of such families seeking new flats increasing from more than 19,000 in 2018 to about 34,000 in 2021.

There were 4.1 first-time family applicants per BTO flat in 2021, compared with 2.2 in 2018.

In 2021, there were 7.5 first-time single applicants per two-room flexi flat in non-mature estates, up from 5.1 in 2020.

"We also recognise that first-time applicants generally have more pressing and immediate housing needs to start their life plans," said MND and HDB.

The BTO allocation quota has been previously revised based on demand from both first-time applicants and second-time family applicants.

In 2012, the quota for all BTO flats in non-mature estates for second-time applicants was increased; and in 2009, the BTO quota for first-time families was increased amid tight housing supply.