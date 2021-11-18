Four-room HDB flats in Rochor in high demand, a day after first BTO launch under new prime area model

The units launched in the November BTO exercise are spread across nine housing projects in six estates – the central area, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang Whampoa and Tengah.

The Rochor projects – River Peaks I and II – have a waiting time of about six years and are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2028.

The blocks are located along Kelantan Road and Weld Road, next to Jalan Besar MRT station and Sim Lim Tower.

The two developments comprise a total of six 47-storey blocks, and one of these blocks will house “some rental flats”, said HDB.

The selling price for a four-room flat in the Rochor projects is expected to start from S$582,000, before subsidies, HDB said on Wednesday.

"As PLH flats are priced with additional subsidies, on top of the substantial subsidies already provided for all BTO flats today, PLH flat owners will have to return to HDB a percentage of the resale price of the flat upon the sale of their homes," said the agency.

"The additional subsidies will keep PLH flats affordable for a wide range of Singaporeans, while the subsidy recovery will ensure parity with other BTO flat owners who are not accorded these additional subsidies."

Lee Sze Teck, senior director of research at Huttons Asia, noted that the BTO flats in Rochor are "priced very similar" to those in Kallang Whampoa.

He added that buyers may be drawn to flats in prime locations because of the "potential huge gains" to be made, with the clawback subsidy of 6 per cent appearing "low relative to potential gains".

"For young couples below 30 years old, PLH flats appears to be a strong value proposition because of the potential gains, clawback subsidy notwithstanding," he said.