Demand for HDB flats in non-mature estates outstrips mature estates in August BTO exercise

The flat-type with the highest demand were four-room units in Hougang - more than 11,400 people applied for just 459 of such flats. That means each applicant only has a 4 per cent chance of getting a unit.

With more than 18 first-time applicants per four-room flat in Hougang, this is one of the highest application rates seen in recent years.

One of the main draws for applicants for Kovan Wellspring is its location next to the MRT station, said Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of research at Huttons Asia.

The development in Kovan is also “highly popular”, with few new BTO flats in the area, said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.

For Hougang Citrine, it is close to Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School and Maris Stella High - both “popular among parents”, she added.

There was also huge demand for four-room flats at Toh Guan Grove in Jurong East, with 3,628 applicants for just 240 units. This means each applicant only has a 6.6 per cent chance of success.

There is “pent-up” demand in the Jurong East area as there have not been many BTO launches there, said Mr Lee and Ms Sun.

This is the first BTO project in Jurong East in 10 years, and it is within walking distance to a station on the future Jurong Region Line.

Both Hougang Citrine and Toh Guan Grove also have an average construction period of about four years.

“The shorter construction period is the draw and the cash over valuation in the resale market is the push,” said Mr Lee.

In total, there were more than 18,600 applications for three-room or bigger BTO flats in non-mature estates, despite there being only 1,064 units available. This equates to more than 17 applicants per unit.

MATURE ESTATES

With 2,883 three-room or larger flats available in mature estates, this was the highest number of such units being made available in a BTO exercise since November last year.

Set to be built in the areas of Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tampines, they drew nearly 15,000 applicants. That equates to about five applicants per unit.