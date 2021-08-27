Affected BTO flat buyers worry about long wait after pull-out of contractors

SINGAPORE: Every now and then, Ms Seri Lee and her husband will stop by a construction site in Woodlands where their Build-To-Order (BTO) flat is being built.

Having applied for the Marsiling Grove BTO project in mid-2017, it has been more than four years of waiting and the couple, who got married last year, is eager to get the keys to their future home.

At their most recent visit about three months ago, Ms Lee recalled seeing good progress at the site, with the residential blocks looking “much taller”.

“We were happy to see it building up very quickly,” said the 28-year-old civil servant. “At that point, we thought everything was going well after the earlier delay.”

The BTO project, like many others in Singapore, had fallen behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marsiling Grove was originally set to complete by the first quarter of 2022, before being pushed back to the fourth quarter.

Ms Lee has been hoping that there would be no more hold-ups but on Thursday (Aug 26), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said that Marsiling Grove and four other BTO projects will face further delays.

This came after the projects’ main contractors, Greatearth Corp and Greatearth Construction, pulled out due to “financial difficulties”.