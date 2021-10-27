Future owners of prime area BTOs to face 10-year minimum occupation period, subsidy recovery rules

SINGAPORE: Buyers of future Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in prime locations will face a longer minimum occupation period (MOP) of 10 years, as part of a new model meant to keep housing in these locations accessible for Singaporeans, said the Housing & Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Oct 27).

This 10-year MOP – which is how long owners must occupy their flats before being allowed to sell it on the open market – is double that of typical BTO projects.

Under the model, these flats will also come with extra subsidies, but those who eventually sell their units will have to pay back HDB a percentage of the flat’s resale price.

The measures come more than two years after it was first announced that thousands of homes would be built on the Greater Southern Waterfront, a prime location that called for a new housing model.

Speaking at a media briefing, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said that if left entirely to private market forces, these prime locations would become expensive and exclusive, with housing that only the well-to-do can afford.

“We see this happening in many cities around the world ... But we are determined not to let this happen in Singapore,” said Mr Lee.

The new Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, comprising a slew of tightened rules, follows 10 months of public engagement.

It will only apply to future projects – with the first to be launched at Rochor in the upcoming November BTO sales exercise.

SUBSIDY CLAWBACKS

As flats in these prime areas will “naturally command higher market values”, the units will be priced with additional subsidies, on top of those currently provided for all BTO flats.

“This will keep flat prices affordable for a range of Singaporeans,” said HDB.

But those who sell their flats later on will have to pay a percentage of the unit’s resale price to HDB, allowing authorities to recover the additional subsidies.

Mr Lee said this will address concerns over extra subsidies leading to “excessive windfall gains” and whether it would be fair to BTO buyers in other parts of Singapore.

The subsidy recovery percentage will correspond to the extent of the initial additional subsidy provided, according to HDB.

More details will be announced in the November BTO exercise, but Mr Lee added that the percentage may be adjusted for other projects in future, depending on market conditions and the subsidies needed.