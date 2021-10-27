FAQ: What you need to know before buying a prime area BTO flat

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Wednesday (Oct 27) details of a new housing model that will see public housing built in prime, central areas.

Build-to-Order (BTO) flats under the new housing model - Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) - will be built in areas such as the city centre and Greater Southern Waterfront.

Here is what you need to know about before buying a BTO flat in such locations:

Q: WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO BUY BTO FLATS IN PRIME AREAS?

The eligibility conditions for buying BTO flats in prime areas from HDB will be the same as the prevailing conditions for BTO flats.

However, the quota for priority allocation under the Married Child Priority Scheme will be reduced. Currently, the scheme sets aside up to 30 per cent of BTO units for those who want to live with or near their parents or children in the area.

The reduced quota allows public housing in such locations to be more inclusive and provides more opportunities to Singaporeans whose family members do not live near the area to also live in these neighbourhoods, MND and HDB said in a press release.

Moving forward, quotas for PLH projects will be adjusted depending on their location.