At least S$11,000 lost to BTS concert ticket scams in less than a week
In most of the cases, scammers approached victims on social media platform X.
SINGAPORE: At least 14 scam cases have been reported involving the sale of tickets for the BTS World Tour “Arirang” concert, with total losses reaching at least S$11,000 (US$8,500) since Jun 1, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Saturday (Jun 6).
In most cases, scammers approached victims on social media platform X, the police said in a news release.
Victims typically came across listings offering concert tickets on platforms such as X, Instagram and Carousell. To secure the tickets, they were instructed to make payment via PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code.
After the initial transfer, scammers would request additional payments, often citing reasons such as administrative fees. Victims only realised they had been cheated when they did not receive the tickets.
The police urged the public to only purchase concert tickets from authorised platforms such as Ticketmaster, noting that tickets sold through the platform are non-transferable and cannot be resold.
"Those found to have used resale tickets will not be allowed into the venue and will be turned away from the concert without a refund," SPF said.
"The public should be wary of resellers claiming to be able to transfer their tickets to your Ticketmaster account after purchase, as the tickets are strictly not transferable," the police added.
"Ticketmaster will also never issue the tickets via email."
K-pop sensation BTS is set to perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22. The first presale session began on Wednesday, with queue numbers in their tens of thousands.
SPF said it is working with X to take down fraudulent accounts offering resale tickets for the concert. It has contacted Carousell to remove such listings.
The police added that under Meta’s commerce policies, Facebook Marketplace does not allow content promoting the buying or selling of event tickets, while TikTok Shop does not support such sales.
The police advised the public to take precautionary measures, including using the ScamShield app, enabling security features such as two-factor authentication and setting transaction limits for online banking.
They also encouraged people to report suspicious listings and inform family and friends about scams.