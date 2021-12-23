Logo
Five men arrested after 24-year-old assaulted with knife at Buangkok Crescent
File photo of a man holding a knife. (Photo: iStock)

Davina Tham
Davina Tham
23 Dec 2021 05:10PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 05:10PM)
SINGAPORE: Five men have been arrested on suspicion of rioting with a deadly weapon, after a 24-year-old was allegedly assaulted with a knife at Buangkok Crescent on Wednesday (Dec 22).

The police received a report at about 5.30am on Wednesday that the man had been assaulted by another 24-year-old man at Buangkok Crescent, they said on Thursday.

The victim suffered multiple wounds on his arms and face and sought treatment in a hospital, said police.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was known to the alleged assailant, who had purportedly assaulted the victim with a knife in a scuffle, after they had a dispute," added police.

Police established the identity of six people involved in the incident through ground enquiries and images from police cameras.

Five of the suspects, aged between 21 and 27, were arrested on Wednesday. A knife was  recovered and seized from the alleged assailant.

A 27-year-old woman is also assisting in the investigations, they added.

A 24-year-old man will be charged on Friday with rioting armed with a deadly weapon, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning.

Source: CNA/dv

