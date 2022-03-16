Buangkok sword incident: Man charged with voluntarily causing hurt

SINGAPORE: A man who was seen wielding a sword at Buangkok Crescent, swinging it at a pedestrian and hitting passing cars, was charged on Wednesday (Mar 16).

Singaporean Fadhil Yusop, 37, was given one charge of voluntarily causing hurt by means of a "samurai sword" at about 1.58pm on Monday at Buangkok Square mall.

He is accused of cutting Mr Kumarapeli Arachchige Amila Chinthan three times, causing the victim to suffer one cut on his left arm and two cuts on the left shoulder.

Fadhil appeared in court via video-link from remand, with his left arm in a cast. He was wheeled in on a wheelchair, but stood up when the charge was read to him by a court interpreter. He later limped in when his case was mentioned before the judge.

The judge ordered him to be remanded in Changi Prison Complex's medical centre for three weeks for psychiatric observation. He will return to court on Apr 6.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or any combination of these punishments.

The incident on Monday afternoon went viral after a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.