Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man arrested after allegedly swinging a sword at several people in Buangkok
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man arrested after allegedly swinging a sword at several people in Buangkok

Man arrested after allegedly swinging a sword at several people in Buangkok

Screengrabs from a video showing a man in Buangkok holding what looks like a sword before he was detained by members of the public. (Video: CNA reader)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
14 Mar 2022 04:05PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 04:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested for criminal intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon after he had allegedly swung a sword at several people in Buangkok, police said on Monday (Mar 14). 

The police said they responded to a call for help at about 1.55pm on Monday after a man was seen wielding a sword in the vicinity of Buangkok Square. 

The man had allegedly swung the sword towards members of the public; two people sustained minor injuries. At least three cars were also damaged, said police. 

The man was then detained by five members of the public before he was arrested by responding police officers. 

"The man was subsequently arrested for criminal intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon," said police. 

The sword had been seized as a case exhibit. Police added that investigations are ongoing. 

A video circulating online showed what appears to be man wielding a sword at several people and cars. 

Anyone found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place may be jailed for up to three years and caned not fewer than six strokes.

For criminal intimidation, the man could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/yb

Related Topics

SPF crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us