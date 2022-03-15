Man who allegedly used a sword to hit a person, 5 cars in Buangkok to be charged

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man who allegedly used a sword to hit a person and five cars in Buangkok will be charged on Wednesday (Mar 16), the police said late Monday night.

The police received multiple calls at about 1.56pm on Monday about a man swinging a sword in the middle of Buangkok Crescent and stopping the oncoming traffic.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly consumed some unknown pills prior to leaving his home with the sword," said the police in a news release.

He had a "brief altercation" with members of the public at the lift lobby of the HDB block where he lived, and then jaywalked across the road and allegedly used the sword to hit five passing cars.

At the traffic junction in front of Buangkok Square Mall, he allegedly swung his weapon at another man.

Other members of the public came forward and helped to restrain the man before police officers arrived.

A man suffered "two superficial slash wounds" on his left arm and was taken to the hospital conscious, while another man had abrasions on his left knee.

The police raided the 37-year-old suspect’s residence and two packets of yellow pills were seized.

“Preliminary investigations do not suggest the incident to be an act of terror,” said the police.