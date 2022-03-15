Logo
Man who allegedly used a sword to hit a person, 5 cars in Buangkok to be charged
Preliminary investigations do not suggest the incident to be an act of terror, say the police.

Police seized the sword as a case exhibit. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
15 Mar 2022 12:13AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 12:40AM)
SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man who allegedly used a sword to hit a person and five cars in Buangkok will be charged on Wednesday (Mar 16), the police said late Monday night.

The police received multiple calls at about 1.56pm on Monday about a man swinging a sword in the middle of Buangkok Crescent and stopping the oncoming traffic.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly consumed some unknown pills prior to leaving his home with the sword," said the police in a news release.

He had a "brief altercation" with members of the public at the lift lobby of the HDB block where he lived, and then jaywalked across the road and allegedly used the sword to hit five passing cars. 

At the traffic junction in front of Buangkok Square Mall, he allegedly swung his weapon at another man. 

Other members of the public came forward and helped to restrain the man before police officers arrived.

A man suffered "two superficial slash wounds" on his left arm and was taken to the hospital conscious, while another man had abrasions on his left knee.

The police raided the 37-year-old suspect’s residence and two packets of yellow pills were seized. 

“Preliminary investigations do not suggest the incident to be an act of terror,” said the police. 

“The man is traced for multiple offences, including violence offences. He had previously been remanded in the Institute of Mental Health and diagnosed with substance use disorder," the police added.

“The man was last released from prison on Jul 30, 2020, after having served a sentence of nine months and two weeks for multiple offences, including violence offences and offences against public servants."

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.  

The police commended the members of the public who helped to restrain the suspect. They will be presented with public spiritedness awards, the police added.

