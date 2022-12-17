Logo
Singapore

Two bubble milk tea products recalled due to unpermitted food additive: SFA
Singapore

Two bubble milk tea products recalled due to unpermitted food additive: SFA

Two bubble milk tea products recalled due to unpermitted food additive: SFA

The affected products, the Xiang Piao Piao Muscovado Sugar Mix (Bubble & Red Bean) Milk Tea (left) and Matcha Mix (Bubble & Raisin) Milk Tea. (Photos: SFA)

17 Dec 2022 05:06PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2022 05:06PM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall of two bubble milk tea products due to the presence of a food additive that is not approved here.

The food additive, dehydroacetic acid, was detected in Xiang Piao Piao Muscovado Sugar Mix (Bubble & Red Bean) Milk Tea and Matcha Mix (Bubble & Raisin) Milk Tea.

"Dehydroacetic acid is not a permitted food additive under the Singapore Food Regulations," said the agency on Saturday (Dec 17).

"The food safety risk associated with the consumption of the implicated products is low," it added.

"Nonetheless, consumers who have purchased the implicated products and have concerns about their health should not consume it."

Both products are from China. The affected batches are:

- Xiang Piao Piao Muscovado Sugar Mix (Bubble & Red Bean) Milk Tea with batch number HZ04L18413 20220926

- Matcha Mix (Bubble & Raisin) Milk Tea with batch number HZ04L18414 20220926

Importer Green Olive Group has been ordered to recall the affected products, said SFA, adding that the recall is ongoing.

Consumers may contact the retailers where they bought the products for enquiries.

Source: CNA/fh(gs)

