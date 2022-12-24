From bubble tea to chicken rice: How 3 Singaporean pilots became entrepreneurs in Qatar

DOHA: Singaporean pilot Parthiban Karunanithi always thought about opening a cafe of his own. But it was an idea that never fully formed.

Life as a pilot was good and he and his wife were contented. That is, until the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When the pandemic hit and when the flying reduced drastically, I thought there was a good opportunity for us to jump into this."

So Mr Parthiban and his wife Ms Bharathi Guna, both based in Qatar, roped in two partners to launch a bubble tea cafe.

Speaking to CNA in November, Mr Parthiban said: "At that point in time, there were just two bubble tea shops in Doha. So we wanted to ride the wave and I knew that the World Cup was coming up ... We didn't want to miss this chance."

"We had the time on our hands, he was grounded and not flying so much. It made us think ... why not?" added Ms Bharathi.