Budget 2022: S$560m Household Support Package to help Singaporeans with living expenses, education

SINGAPORE: A Household Support Package worth S$560 million will be rolled out to help Singaporeans with utility bills, children’s education and daily essentials, announced Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18).

The Household Support Package includes the distribution of another set of Community Development Councils (CDC) vouchers, the doubling of GST Voucher - U-Save rebates for the rest of the year, and a top-up in the relevant education account for each child under 21.

As part of the package, another set of S$100 CDC vouchers will be distributed this year to support all Singaporean households in their daily expenses. The vouchers can be used at participating heartland shops and hawkers.

The nationwide scheme was launched last December with up to 1.3 million Singaporean households each receiving S$100 in digital vouchers. Households have until the end of 2022 to claim the vouchers.