Budget 2022 will help Singaporeans manage cost of living, provide support for sectors facing difficulties: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: This year's Budget will help Singaporeans manage concerns over “more immediate issues” like the cost of living and provide support for sectors facing difficulties, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Feb 3).

He will deliver the 2022 Budget statement in Parliament on Feb 18.

“We are heartened that the Budget is taking place amidst a strong and steady recovery of the economy,” said Mr Wong.

“Amidst this backdrop, we know that a few sectors continue to face difficulties. For these sectors we will provide support. We will also help Singaporeans manage concerns over more immediate issues like the cost of living.”

The Government will “have to look ahead” and focus on measures that will put Singapore in a “stronger position” after the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mr Wong.

“We will build new capabilities for the future. We will continue to grow and transform our economy, and create good jobs and opportunities for all Singaporeans,” he added.

“We will strengthen our social support system to give Singaporeans greater assurance to cope with life’s uncertainties. We aim to forge a fairer, more inclusive and a greener home for us and our future generations, so that all of us can continue to be proud to call Singapore our home.”

The Finance Minister was speaking at Spring Reception, an annual event - held virtually this year - organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA).