Opposition parties’ alternative tax proposals ‘too simplistic and divisive’: Lawrence Wong

RAISING NIRC SPENDING CAP

During his 1.5 hour-long closing speech, Mr Wong addressed the opposition parties' alternative suggestions on how to raise revenue.

One of them is the proposal to spend more of the reserves to meet the country's rising expenditure. The WP had also asked if the spending cap for the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) could be raised to 60 per cent, up from 50 per cent currently.

In response, Mr Wong said the WP and PSP had painted a "false, distorted and misleading picture" of Singapore's reserves.

"They have assumed that the present rules result in an accumulation of more reserves than is necessary but that is not the case, our reserves are growing but the size of our economy, the challenges we face, and the complexity of needs are growing even faster," he said.

Mr Wong said that on average, the NIRC provided about 3.5 per cent of GDP to the annual budget in the last five years.

While the Government expects the NIRC stream to continue keeping pace with economic growth, Mr Wong pointed out that to achieve this was "by no means a sure thing", as the returns are subjected to significant headwinds in the global investment environment.

"We should not at the first sign of need push for changes in the (reserves) rules, just to take the easy way out and avoid having to raise taxes to meet our growing recurring expenditure needs, that will not be the responsible thing to do," he said.

At the same time, with the world becoming increasingly divided and troubled, Mr Wong said it is important to consider the needs of the future generation.

"Do we really want to leave our next generation with fewer resources in a more uncertain and volatile world?" he asked.

"To illustrate, if we were to have just 20 per cent less NIRC than today's levels - which could easily have happened if our predecessors had focused on their own spending and did not think it necessary to have a carefully designed reserves protection framework - our GST would now need to increase to 11 per cent instead of 9 per cent to make up for the funding gap," he said.

"Drawing more NIRC now means that our children and the next generation will end up paying more taxes."

Mr Wong also called persistent requests for more information "red herrings", pulling focus away from the key problem at hand.

"At some point, we need to make decisions including difficult and critical ones like what we have done in this budget to better prepare Singapore for the future," he said.

USING LAND SALE PROCEEDS

Turning to various suggestions from opposition MPs on spending the country's land sale proceeds, Mr Wong pointed out that the Government is already spending from land sales.

He also reiterated that land is a scarce asset that is protected as past reserves.

"When we sell land, we are not creating new wealth, we are merely converting the land from a physical to a financial asset," he said.

"Therefore, we invest the land sale proceeds back with the rest of the reserves, and we spend 50 per cent of the expected long-term real return through the NIRC framework."

In this way, the land sale proceeds can provide a "stable and sustainable stream" of income for the country's budget over time, he added.

This approach, he said, allows the Government to avoid pitfalls it would face if it were to spend land sale proceeds more directly. This includes revenues fluctuating with the market and creating too much uncertainty for the Government to plan long-term.

Relying on land sales to fund spending may also result in higher land prices, as the Government will have a vested interest to maximise revenues, he added.

"This will ultimately hurt the economy and will hurt Singaporeans. Why would we want to do that?" said Mr Wong.