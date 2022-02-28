Day 1 of Budget debate 2022: MPs raise issues related to GST, cost of living and sustainability

SINGAPORE: Taxes and rising costs were key topics on the first day of the Budget debate in Parliament, as Members of Parliament rose to air their views on the Budget statement delivered on Feb 18.

Tax changes, especially the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike and wealth taxes, were actively debated on Monday (Feb 28), with opposition MPs objecting strongly to the GST increase.

Many MPs also raised concerns about the rising cost of living, and the manpower constraints and costs faced by businesses.

Carbon taxes and sustainability were also on the agenda of numerous MPs. A total of 25 MPs spoke on the first day of the Budget debate, which lasted about seven hours.

GOODS & SERVICES TAX

People’s Action Party (PAP) MPs who spoke supported a delay in implementing the GST and the move to increase it in two steps.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had said in his Budget speech that the GST would be raised from 7 per cent to 8 per cent in 2023, and then to 9 per cent in 2024, although it had been widely anticipated that the tax could go up by mid-2022.

