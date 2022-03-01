Workers on Comcare earning below S$500 can still get Workfare, says Manpower Minister

Dr Tan said that there may be some workers who want to work more but are unable to earn S$500 per month due to personal circumstances. For people with disabilities and ComCare recipients, concessionary Workfare payouts will be provided.

“For workers who are earning less than S$500, the best way to help them is to help them find a job of the appropriate quality and quantity of working hours to earn at least $500. Then Workfare can come in to provide an additional boost,” he said.

Following Dr Tan’s statement, Mr Singh asked Dr Tan if he agreed that there are people who cannot work full-time, and for further clarification on what is a concessionary Workfare payout.

In response, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said: “If you qualify for ComCare, then automatically you will get Workfare as well even if you are a part-time worker, earning less than S$500."

Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (WP - Aljunied) then asked if the Government had studied the best way to achieve the policy intent of getting people to work more, as the new criteria may discourage them from working instead.

To which Mr Zaqy repeated that those on Comcare will automatically qualify for Workfare.

“That differentiates our low-income workers from the casual workers who may not necessarily come from low-income households,” he said.

FOREIGN WORKER POLICIES

Dr Tan also touched on upcoming adjustments to foreign work pass minimum qualifying salaries.

Businesses have expressed concerns about rising costs even as foreign worker policies are tightened, something that a number of MPs also raised in the House.

Dr Tan said that the changes announced are to ensure that Singapore “remains open to foreigners who can complement our workforce”.

From September, the minimum qualifying salaries of Employment Pass applicants will go up to S$5,000 to S$5,500, with the higher mark for the financial sector.

The minimum qualifying salary of S-Pass applicants will rise to S$3,000 and is set to rise again in subsequent years.