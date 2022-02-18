Budget 2022: S$3 billion deficit expected this year; S$6 billion to be drawn from past reserves

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Budget will continue to be expansionary for the financial year 2022, with an expected deficit of S$3 billion or 0.5 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP).

This is necessary to continue support for the economy, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 18) as he delivered the Budget 2022 statement.

In his maiden Budget speech, Mr Wong had outlined a range of near-term aid for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and long-term measures to continue investing in the economy and workers, as well as strengthen social compact.

Revenue for 2022 is projected to be S$81.8 billion, which is S$1.4 billion or 1.7 per cent more than the previous year’s revised estimates.

This is largely due to slightly higher collections expected from corporate and personal income taxes, goods and services taxes and other taxes.

At the same time, the Government’s expenditure is also set to go up to S$102.4 billion – S$4 billion or 4.1 per cent higher than the revised 2021 figure.

The net investment returns contribution (NIRC), which has been the biggest contributor to government coffers, is set to bring in about S$21.6 billion in 2022. This will mark a 6 per cent increase over 2021.

Meanwhile for FY2021, the expansionary Budget is expected to clock an overall deficit of S$5 billion, or 0.9 per cent of GDP.

DRAWING S$6 BILLION FROM RESERVES

The Government will also draw on the reserves for the third consecutive year, as it plans to set aside S$6 billon to “maintain a multi-layered public health defence”.

This, according to Mr Wong, is necessary for the country to “react nimbly and confidently to the evolving COVID-19 situation”.

“Given the extraordinary nature of this pandemic, we will resource this COVID-19 public health expenditure for FY2022 from past reserves,” the minister said.

President Halimah Yacob has given her in-principle support for this, Mr Wong told the House.