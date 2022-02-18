Budget 2022: Government to spend S$9 billion over 5 years on more support for lower-wage workers

SINGAPORE: The Government will spend S$9 billion over five years to uplift and support lower-wage workers, announced Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18).

The expenditure will go to enhancing the Workfare Income Supplement scheme and a new Progressive Wage Credit Scheme to provide transitional support to businesses as they move towards progressive wages.

Speaking at the unveiling of Budget 2022 in Parliament, Mr Wong said that the expanded Workfare Income Supplement scheme will benefit more than half a million workers.

The scheme targets Singaporean workers whose earnings are in the bottom 20 per cent. It is paid in the form of both Central Provident Fund top-ups and cash to supplement the worker's income.

From next year, the scheme’s qualifying income cap will be raised from S$2,300 to S$2,500 a month. It will also be extended to younger workers aged 30 to 34, who will receive a maximum annual payout of S$2,100.

This will allow them to start saving for housing and retirement earlier in their careers, Mr Wong said.

The scheme’s payouts will also be raised. Those aged 35 to 44 will receive a maximum annual payout of S$3,000, while those aged 45 to 59 will receive a maximum annual payout of S$3,600.

Those aged 60 and above will receive the highest maximum payout tier of S$4,200 annually. This maximum payout tier will also be extended to all persons with disabilities, regardless of their age.

A minimum income criterion of S$500 per month will be introduced to encourage part-timers and casual workers to take up regular, full-time work, added Mr Wong.

GOVERNMENT CO-FUNDING WAGE INCREASES

Mr Wong also reiterated that the Government has accepted and will implement the recommendations of the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers.

As previously announced, the Progressive Wage Model will be extended to various sectors such as retail, food services and waste management in the coming years, he said.