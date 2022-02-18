From a GST hike to CDC vouchers: 9 things you need to know about Budget 2022

SINGAPORE: An anticipated hike in the Goods and Service Tax (GST), as well as higher CPF contributions for older workers, were among the key announcements by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2022 speech on Friday (Feb 18).

Delivering his first Budget statement, with the theme “charting our new way forward together", Mr Wong emphasised a renewal of the social compact among individuals, community groups, employers and the Government.

Singapore's measures over the past two years to support Singaporeans and businesses have seen results, he said.

“We are moving forward from a position of strength. Our responses to the pandemic have distinguished us from other countries,” he added.