Budget 2022: Higher taxes for top-tier earners, high-end properties and luxury cars

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be raising the personal income tax rate for top-tier earners, alongside adjustments to property taxes and an additional levy on luxury cars.

These new taxes are part of “major enhancements” to Singapore’s tax regime announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2022 speech on Friday (Feb 18).

Mr Wong, in his speech, had outlined a range of near-term aid and long-term measures to continue investing in the economy and workers, while strengthening the social compact. Tax changes are hence necessary to meet the need for more revenue to bring these initiatives into fruition, he said.

PERSONAL INCOME TAX

Noting that there is room for “greater progressivity” when it comes to personal income taxes “so that those who earn more, contribute more”, Mr Wong announced that the top marginal personal income tax rate will be raised from the Year of Assessment 2024.

Those with chargeable income in excess of S$500,000 and up to S$1 million will be taxed at 23 per cent, up from the current 22 per cent levied on income in excess of S$320,000.

For chargeable income in excess of S$1 million, the personal income tax rate will go up to 24 per cent from the existing 22 per cent.

This increase is set to affect the top 1.2 per cent of personal income taxpayers, Mr Wong said.

It is expected to raise S$170 million of additional tax revenue per year.