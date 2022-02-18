Budget 2022 renews, strengthens social compact for Singapore, says Finance Minister Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Feb 18) that Singapore must renew and strengthen its social compact for a post-pandemic world, as he outlined significant changes to Singapore’s tax system.

As anticipated, Mr Wong announced a hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to 9 per cent, which came with a broad range of subsidies for low- and middle-income households.

The increase will be staggered over two years, beginning with a rise to 8 per cent on Jan 1, 2023 and then to 9 per cent on Jan 1, 2024.

He also unveiled new taxes on high-income earners, and wealth taxes for owners of investment properties and luxury cars.

Outlining the challenges facing the country, he said Singapore is entering a future where conditions are more volatile, the global environment more unpredictable and change more fast-paced than ever.

The Government expects an increasing shift in market rewards towards those with the highest skills and who are best able to take advantage of new technologies.

“This will make it harder to keep our growth inclusive and to hold our society tightly together,” he said.