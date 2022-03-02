Government will act if cost pressure worsens, says Finance Minister Lawrence Wong

Another key concern shared by MPs in the Budget debate was the crunch in manpower.

Mr Wong said that a current shortage of work permit holders will ease in the next few months as Singapore progressively opens its borders, and sectors that urgently need workers, such as construction, marine and process industries will be given priority.

“At the same time, firms should continue to take full advantage of the various schemes and support job redesign and improve productivity to become more manpower efficient,” he said.

Keeping the cost of employing foreigners low will mean depressing the wages of local workers over time, he pointed out.

“Our focus, therefore, is not to hold down labour cost indefinitely, but to support efforts by our firms to be more productive and innovative, so that they can be competitive and successful given as labour costs gradually increase.”

Emphasising again that changes to Singapore’s foreign worker policy are “careful, calibrated adjustments”, Mr Wong said the latest moves in Budget 2022 would help to ensure that the workers coming to Singapore are of the right calibre and are deployed in areas where they can complement the local workforce.

But he also made clear that Singapore is not closing itself to the inflow of foreign workers and professionals.

IS BUDGET 2022 FAIR TO ALL SINGAPOREANS?

Mr Wong said that the emphasis in the Budget “has something for everyone”, and is designed to provide opportunities for all to succeed.

“In fact, a significant part of our social spending goes towards ensuring broad access to affordable and quality housing, health care, education, and lifelong learning,” he said.

“These are important social provisions and they support the aspirations of all Singaporeans.”

But while it provides for all, it is designed to “tilt the support” to those who need it more.

Significant resources have been set aside in this Budget for progressive wages and the Workfare Income Supplement scheme, he said.