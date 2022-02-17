Budget 2022 to give Singaporeans 'confidence' to embrace journey forward: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: As Singapore continues to deal with the evolving challenges of COVID-19, it must also prepare for a post-pandemic future, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Feb 17), a day ahead of the 2022 Budget statement.
This year's Budget, titled Charting Our New Way Forward Together, is to give Singaporeans the "confidence to embrace our journey forward", he said in a Facebook post.
Mr Wong will deliver his first Budget statement in Parliament on Friday at 3.30pm.
"As I made my final edits to the Budget statement, I recalled how COVID-19 has changed and impacted the way we live - our working lifestyle, jobs, social fabric, and most importantly, health," said Mr Wong.
"This Budget is for our people, our families, and our future generations," he said, adding that it will set out how Singapore can be better positioned for future challenges and opportunities, as well as to strengthen its social compact.
"As one united people, we will chart our new way forward together," said Mr Wong.
Mr Wong previously said that this year's Budget will help Singaporeans manage concerns over "more immediate issues" such as cost of living and support for sectors facing difficulties.
