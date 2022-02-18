Logo
Watch live at 3.30pm: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget 2022 speech
Watch live at 3.30pm: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget 2022 speech
Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament. (File photo)
18 Feb 2022 11:21AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:22AM)
SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget 2022 statement in Parliament at 3.30pm on Friday (Feb 18).

The Budget is aimed at helping Singaporeans manage concerns over “more immediate issues” like the cost of living, and providing support for sectors facing difficulties, Mr Wong earlier said. His speech will be broadcast live on television and radio, as well as livestreamed on CNA's website and YouTube channel.

Bookmark this page to follow our liveblog for updates as Mr Wong delivers the Budget statement.

