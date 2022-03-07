Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin reminds MPs of rules in Parliament after Facebook post by NCMP Leong Mun Wai

SINGAPORE: Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin reminded Members of Parliament on Monday (Mar 7) of how proceedings are conducted, after a Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) posted on Facebook that the "the Speaker didn’t even give me the chance" to speak in the House.

NCMP Leong Mun Wai (PSP) said in a comment on his Facebook page: "Now I’m at the budget debate for the Ministry of Manpower. Following from Minister Tan See Leng’s ... 'red herring' comments last Friday, I have a number of clarifications to make. But the Speaker didn’t even give me the chance. I will show you the video later when the volunteer has done it for me."

He added below: "Completely ridiculous!"

Mr Leong was referring to an earlier exchange at the end of the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Committee of Supply (COS) debate on Monday when he requested to ask more questions but was told by the Speaker that the time was up.

COS debates are when the House considers each ministry’s request for funds and votes on it.

After clarifications from a number of MPs on MOM's COS speeches, Mr Tan asked Mr Desmond Choo (PAP - Tampines) to make concluding remarks.