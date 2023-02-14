Budget 2023: Higher additional registration fees, cap on rebates for luxury car owners

SINGAPORE: Owners of high-end cars are set to pay more for their vehicles with adjustments to the additional registration fee (ARF) rates, announced Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Feb 14) in his Budget speech.

These ARF rates will be adjusted to “better differentiate between the higher-end cars”.

Buyers of cars with an open market value (OMV) of more than S$40,000 will pay higher marginal ARF rates than they do today, said Mr Wong in Parliament.

The ARF is a tax imposed when you register a vehicle, and is calculated based on a percentage of your vehicle’s OMV.

The OMV is the cost of a vehicle imported into Singapore. It is assessed by Singapore Customs, taking into account the purchase price, freight, insurance and all other sale and delivery charges for importing the vehicle to the country.

REVISED ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION FEES

The highest tier for ARF banding, which involves vehicles with an OMV of above S$80,000, will see revised ARF rates of 320 per cent. This is up from 220 per cent today, according to a news release from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

For vehicles with an OMV above S$40,000 to S$60,000, the revised ARF rates will be 190 per cent. And vehicles with an OMV above S$60,000 to S$80,000 will be charged an ARF rate of 250 per cent.