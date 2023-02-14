Budget 2023: Up to S$400 cash for eligible Singaporeans, more CDC vouchers to allay cost-of-living concerns

SINGAPORE: The Government will hand out a one-time "cost-of-living special payment" and another S$300 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to allay inflation concerns.

These were among a suite of support measures that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget speech on Tuesday (Feb 14).

The cost-of-living special payment will be given to eligible Singaporeans who are 21 and above this year, have annual assessable income below S$100,000 and do not own more than one property.

Those who earn up to S$22,000 a year will receive S$400, those earning between S$22,000 and up to S$34,000 will get S$300, and those between S$34,000 and up to S$100,000 will receive S$200.

The payment, made under the Assurance Package, will be disbursed in June to about 2.5 million adult Singaporeans, said the Ministry of Finance.

All Singaporean households will also get another S$300 in CDC vouchers in January 2024. They can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, as well as participating supermarkets.