Housing demand may shift to HDB resale market after Budget grant boost, say analysts

SINGAPORE: First-time buyers urgently looking for homes will get a leg up from Singapore's latest Budget - but the measures rolled out could also further spur demand for flats, property analysts said.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced at Budget 2023 on Tuesday (Feb 14) that the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Housing Grant for resale flat buyers would be raised by S$30,000 to S$80,000, for eligible first-timer families buying a four-room or smaller resale flat.

For first-timer families buying a five-room or larger resale flat, the grant will go up by S$10,000 to S$50,000.

The amount will be halved for first-timer singles, who will get S$40,000 in grants for four-room and smaller resale flats, and S$25,000 for larger resale flats.

In total, with other housing grants, a first-timer family with a household monthly income of less than S$1,500 can get up to S$190,000 to buy a resale flat.

Another measure included in Budget 2023 was the prioritisation of younger first-time buyers and those with children, through additional ballots for their Build-to-Order (BTO) flat applications.