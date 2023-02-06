DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget 2023 statement at 3.30pm on Feb 14

SINGAPORE: The 2023 Budget statement will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Feb 14 at 3.30pm.

The Budget statement will be broadcast live on Channel 5, CNA, CNA938, Capital 958, CNA website, CNA YouTube, CNA Facebook, 8 World News, 8 World News YouTube, 8 World News Facebook and on MediaCorp’s meWATCH.

Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) will also provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget statement on Channel 5.

There will be real-time updates of key announcements from the speech on the Ministry of Finance's (MOF) Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter account. Updates on the Budget statement will also be available on the ministry's telegram channel.

The public may visit MOF's website and subscribe to receive the full Budget statement via email after it has been delivered. This service will be available for sign-ups until 9am on Feb 14.

FEEDBACK ON THE 2023 BUDGET STATEMENT

The Finance Ministry and various agencies, including REACH and the People's Association (PA), have been engaging the public in the run-up to Budget 2023 since December last year. Following the delivery of the statement, the public can submit their views on the Budget through various feedback channels.

These include the Singapore Budget website, the REACH Budget website, REACH Singapore's Facebook page and REACH Singapore's Instagram account.

REACH will also hold two in-person Budget conversations on Feb 17 and Feb 20 - in English and Mandarin respectively.

Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat and REACH chairman Tan Kiat How will be present at the English session.

REACH deputy chairperson Eric Chua will be present at the Mandarin session.

In addition, REACH will organise a series of radio talk shows and a podcast episode featuring REACH advisory panel members discussing concerns about Budget 2023.

Physical listening points at "high traffic nodes" across Singapore will also be set up to gather views on the Budget.

Details of these listening points can be found on REACH's Budget website. Members of the public can also share their feedback via the REACH Budget 2023 microsite.

PA and its grassroots organisations will organise post-Budget dialogues to engage residents on Budget 2023 measures.

Interested residents can register at go.gov.sg/postbudget23 until 2pm on Feb 28.