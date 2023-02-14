Budget 2023: Up to S$30,000 more in housing grants for families buying resale flats for the first time

SINGAPORE: Housing grants for first-timer families buying resale flats will increase by up to S$30,000, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Feb 14).

Mr Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, said that for such families buying resale Housing Board flats that are 4-rooms or smaller, the CPF Housing Grant will go up by S$30,000. This makes the total grant S$80,000.

Eligible families who are buying flats that are 5-room or larger will get S$10,000 more, or S$50,000 in total.

First-timer families are those who have not had any housing subsidies before. To be eligible for the grant, they should not earn more than S$14,000 a month, and they also should not have any private property.

First-timer singles will also get larger grant amounts, but at half that of families, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF). The CPF Housing grant for eligible singles will go up to S$40,000 for 4-room and smaller flats, and S$25,000 for larger flats.

For singles buying flats alone, the income ceiling is S$7,000.

The increased grant takes effect from Tuesday afternoon for resale applications submitted from 3.30pm. The additional grant amount will be credited to their CPF account from April onwards.

"Together with the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant and the Proximity Housing Grant, eligible families can receive up to S$190,000 in grants when buying a resale flat," said Mr Wong.