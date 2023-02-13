Budget 2023 to set out how Singapore can secure its prospects in a troubled world: DPM Wong
SINGAPORE: Budget 2023 will set out how Singapore can secure its prospects in a troubled world as it prepares for a post-pandemic future, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Feb 13).
The Budget statement will be delivered at 3.30pm on Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, Mr Wong said that the Budget, themed "moving forward in a new era", will help Singaporeans seize new opportunities, strengthen the nation's social compact and give assurance for families.
"While we have emerged stronger together from the pandemic, we now have to prepare for a new post-pandemic future," he said.
"The road ahead will not be easy. But through our collective efforts, and the trust we have in each other, I am confident that we will strive and secure a better tomorrow for all, and for our future generations."
Mr Wong said in a TikTok video on Feb 10 that the Government will also update its policies based on feedback and ideas given in the Forward Singapore exercise, which aims to "review and refresh Singapore's social compact".
The plans will be announced in the Budget statement.
Mr Wong launched Forward Singapore in June 2022 shortly after he took on the role of Deputy Prime Minister. He is the overall lead for the year-long exercise.
Forward Singapore is organised along six pillars - economy and jobs, education and lifelong learning, health and social support, home and living environment, environmental and fiscal sustainability, and the Singapore identity - each led by 4G leaders.
The Government has engaged more than 14,000 Singaporeans across 140 sessions held online and in neighbourhoods and schools, as part of the Forward Singapore exercise.
Tuesday's Budget statement will be broadcast live on Channel 5, CNA, CNA938, Capital 958, CNA website, CNA YouTube, CNA Facebook, 8 World News, 8 World News YouTube, 8 World News Facebook and on MediaCorp’s meWATCH.