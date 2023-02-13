Budget 2023 to set out how Singapore can secure its prospects in a troubled world: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE: Budget 2023 will set out how Singapore can secure its prospects in a troubled world as it prepares for a post-pandemic future, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Feb 13).

The Budget statement will be delivered at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong said that the Budget, themed "moving forward in a new era", will help Singaporeans seize new opportunities, strengthen the nation's social compact and give assurance for families.

"While we have emerged stronger together from the pandemic, we now have to prepare for a new post-pandemic future," he said.

"The road ahead will not be easy. But through our collective efforts, and the trust we have in each other, I am confident that we will strive and secure a better tomorrow for all, and for our future generations."