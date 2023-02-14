Budget 2023: New ‘jobs-skills integrators’ to help employers enhance training, placement of workers

SINGAPORE: Employers will soon have a new resource to tap on to ensure better training and placement of workers in their industries.

This new entity, known as jobs-skills integrators, will be appointed and equipped as “labour market intermediaries” who can work with industry, training and employment facilitation partners to optimise training and job placement, announced Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Feb 14).

Delivering his Budget speech in Parliament, Mr Wong said these integrators can be existing institutions, but they will have new responsibilities and outcomes to deliver.

“For example, the jobs-skills integrators will have to engage enterprises to understand the manpower and skills gap in the industry,” shared Mr Wong, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

“They will have to work with training providers to update existing training programmes or develop new ones that will close the skills gap.”

These integrators will also have to work closely with employment facilitation agencies, get buy-in from industry partners and unions, and identify individuals with the right aptitude and fit for training, added Mr Wong.

“Most importantly, they must ensure that training translates into better employment and earnings prospects.”

The jobs-skills integrators will be piloted in the precision engineering, retail and wholesale trade sectors, where there are “higher concentrations of mature workers and SMEs (small and medium enterprises)”.

More details will be shared at the Ministry of Education’s upcoming Committee of Supply (COS) debate.