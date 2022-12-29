Singapore's 2023 Budget statement to be delivered in Parliament on Feb 14

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's 2023 Budget statement in Parliament on Feb 14, 2023, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday (Dec 29).

The Budget will be broadcast live on television, radio and online on the Singapore Budget website. The full Budget statement will also be published on the website after delivery.

Real-time updates of key announcements will be published on MOF's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Members of the public can continue to share views online through REACH's microsite until Jan 13, 2023.

MOF is also partnering the People's Association and its grassroots organisations in virtual engagement platforms to seek public views and suggestions until Jan 13, 2023.