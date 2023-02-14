Budget 2023: Government-paid paternity leave to double to 4 weeks; mandatory for employers in due course

SINGAPORE: Government-paid paternity leave will be doubled from two to four weeks for fathers of Singaporean children born from Jan 1, 2024.

For a start, employers can choose to grant the additional two weeks of leave on a voluntary basis and will be reimbursed by the Government.

“This is also to give more time for employers to adjust, especially taking into account the existing economic conditions and manpower and operational challenges that many employers face,” said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as he announced the move in his Budget speech on Tuesday (Feb 14).

When government-paid paternity leave was first introduced 10 years ago, take-up rates were low, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

“But over time, the situation has changed. Today, more than half of our fathers take paternity leave,” he added.

“I am heartened by this trend, we should all be. Because many studies, internationally and in Singapore, have shown that children with more involved fathers have better physical, cognitive and emotional developmental outcomes.”

The scheme to offer an additional two weeks of paternity leave will be reviewed, said Mr Wong, adding that the Government intends to make it mandatory in due course.

Self-employed people who are engaged in a particular business, trade, profession or vocation for at least three continuous months before their child is born will also be eligible for the additional paternity leave, said the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) in a separate media release.

“With the doubling of paternity leave, I hope the message is clear. We want paternal involvement to be the norm in our society, and we will stand behind all our fathers who want to play a bigger role in raising our children,” said Mr Wong.

Unpaid infant care leave, which can be taken in the child’s first two years, will also be doubled from six days to 12 days per parent per year, announced Mr Wong.

This will apply from Jan 1, 2024, for eligible parents with Singaporean children aged under two.

Employers must grant all eligible parents this additional time off if they have worked for the company for at least three continuous months, said NPTD.

“This will give parents more time to bond with and care for their newborn, or to settle caregiving arrangements,” Mr Wong added.

The Government will increase paid paternity leave in the public service to four weeks from Jan 1, 2024, said the Public Service Division (PSD) on Tuesday in response to media queries.

It also already provides for public officers to take additional unpaid infant care leave of up to four weeks in their child's first two years of life, the PSD spokesperson said.