Budget 2023: Singapore ‘unlikely’ to return funds drawn from reserves due to ‘tight fiscal position’, says Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be “highly unlikely” able to return what was drawn from past reserves in the past three years for pandemic-related support measures, as it remains in a “tight fiscal position”, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Feb 14).

The last time the Government tapped on national reserves was in financial year (FY) 2009 when it drew down S$4 billion to support the economy through the global financial crisis. It was able to return what was drawn two years later due to a sharp recovery in the economy and in its fiscal position.

But this time, Singapore is “in a different position”, Mr Wong said in his Budget speech.

“Our economy has recovered back to pre-COVID levels but we continue to be in a tight fiscal position,” he said. “It is therefore highly unlikely that we will be able to put back what we have drawn from past reserves.”

The total draw on past reserves for COVID-19 response measures across FY2020 to FY2022 is expected to be S$40 billion, lower than the initial S$52 billion that the Government had sought approval from the President.

This reflects the Government’s prudent approach in the use of reserves, said Mr Wong, adding that the Government “will not waver” from its commitment to safeguard the reserves as a key strategic asset.

He added that the financial reserves have helped Singapore to weather major global shocks, prevent high unemployment rates and build up capabilities even amid economic downturns.

Other governments also spent more during the pandemic, although they “largely financed their additional spending by borrowing which will eventually have to be repaid by future generations”.

In contrast, Singapore's reserves have allowed the country to respond quickly without falling into debt or burdening either current or future generations of Singaporeans, Mr Wong told the House.

“So we will continue to uphold our practice of fiscal prudence and the principles that underpin the protection of our reserves,” he added, noting that is why it was necessary to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to ensure sufficient resources to care for an ageing population while keeping a balanced budget over the medium term.